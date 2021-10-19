Elm showcase smart solutions and platforms at GITEX Technology Week 2021

Elm’s participation at the event aims to strengthen its local and regional position…reports Asian Lite News

Elm, the leading digital solution provider, continues to showcase its portfolio of smart solutions and platforms during its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2021, the largest technology exhibition in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, which runs until October 21st at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, UAE.

Elm’s participation at the event aims to strengthen its local and regional position, enhance its presence in key target markets, and widen the scope and reach of its integrated digital solutions and services, particularly in the areas of data analysis and smart project management. Further, the digital solutions provider aims to explore more opportunities to establish cooperation and develop strategic partnerships with key players in the field of digitalization and technology to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and enhance technological infrastructure in the region to keep pace with rapid global developments.

Visitors to the pavilion had the opportunity to know about the company’s platforms and solutions such as the Vehicle Maintenance Platform, a system dedicated to regulating the vehicle repair and maintenance market, enhancing procedures, unlocking new experiences for car owners, and increasing confidence among vehicle owners and workshops. The Vehicle Maintenance Platform aims to automate all repair and maintenance procedures, provide certified payment channels, and enable customers to rate workshops in order to foster service quality.

In addition, Elm highlighted Mustamir platform that automates the procedures and processes of the Continuing Professional Development Department of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties. This platform allows obtaining the accreditation of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties for up to 250 entities which provides continuing professional education programs in universities, hospitals, government, and private training centers.

The company also displayed Wahed Health Informatics System, which has been developed to facilitate the patient journey across healthcare facilities. Wahed covers the daily procedures of health facilities by integrating the latest technologies, including disease surveillance, appointment booking, sick leave, laboratory data, user management systems, and patient registration, healthcare, and nursing care services, among others.

The number of health facilities registered in Wahed Health Informatics System has reached more than 1,500 centers, and more than 24 thousand users including doctors, pharmacists, and laboratory and radiology officials, and has reached more than 3 million patients. The system enables patients to monitor their vital signs and get online access to medical prescriptions and laboratory and x-ray tests throughout the healthcare providers and facilities listed in the Wahed System.

Elm focuses on leveraging digital innovations and applications to support community development and enhance the well-being of individuals, which is reflected in the theme of its participation this year, ‘Innovating for Mankind’. In addition, the company also puts emphasis on training and upskilling its human resource, supporting the youth, as well as empowering Saudi national competencies for their pivotal role in achieving an advanced and prosperous future.

Elm’s prides itself on being a major contributor to the national plans and programs embodied in the Saudi Vision 2030, laying the foundations for a reliable technological infrastructure to support the Kingdom’s digital transformation. The company will continue its approach based on the localization of information technology, provide more opportunities for national competencies and talents, and improve the quality of services through digitalization and innovative platforms to cater for the needs of its corporate and individual customers and partners in all sectors.

