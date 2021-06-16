Earlier this year, the Group also launched its innovatively designed Service Station of the Future, located at the Expo 2020 site…reports Asian Lite News

ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE by ENOC Group, has signed an agreement with Expo 2020 Dubai to supply its fleet with more than 1 million litres of fuel.

Earlier this year, the Group also launched its innovatively designed Service Station of the Future, located at the Expo 2020 site, which will serve the public at District 2020, the smart human-centric community that will be Expo’s physical legacy after the event concludes on March 31st, 2022.

“Expo 2020 is a global event that Dubai has the privilege of hosting this year, and as the official integrated energy partner, we are proud to offer our innovative digital solutions to ensure smooth and seamless operations through uninterrupted access to fuel for the fleet,” said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC.

“We are committed to developing innovative technologies and solutions that enhance customer service and support the growth of the economy,” he added.

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the largest event ever held in the Arab world. For an event of this scale, identifying ways to maximise efficiency behind the scenes is imperative. Thanks to ENOC Link and its cutting-edge digital technology, Expo’s back-of-house process will be safe, streamlined and seamless, supporting Expo’s goal to showcase ideas and innovations that are shaping the future.”

