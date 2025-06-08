OpenAI Expands In India

This programme, now part of the broader ‘OpenAI Academy’, focuses on real-world impact through hands-on guidance, early access to tools, and shared learning

Indians have emerged as the most enthusiastic population globally regarding the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a YouGov survey conducted across 17 countries. The findings, released on Tuesday, show that 30 per cent of Indian respondents expressed excitement about AI’s rise—more than any other country surveyed.

In addition, 27 per cent of Indians shared an optimistic view about the technology, and 55 per cent showed high engagement potential with AI—followed by the UAE (51 per cent) and Indonesia (48 per cent).

Globally, however, just 7 per cent of respondents said they were excited about AI, and only 16 per cent felt optimistic. In contrast to India’s relatively low concern (8 per cent), countries like France (27 per cent), the US (26 per cent), and Great Britain (25 per cent) reported higher levels of anxiety about AI’s impact.

The report also highlighted that just 13 per cent of Indians felt cautious about AI, compared to higher caution rates in Indonesia (34 per cent), Poland (33 per cent), France (30 per cent), and others.

Regarding AI-generated influencers, Indians again showed greater acceptance, with nearly one in four saying they were likely to engage with such virtual personalities. Western countries such as Great Britain, Denmark, and the US showed far lower engagement intent (each at 11 per cent).

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, ChatGPT creator OpenAI announced the expansion of its AI for Impact Accelerator Programme in India. As part of this global initiative, 11 Indian nonprofits will receive new API credits worth a total of $150,000. These credits help the organisations access OpenAI’s AI tools without ongoing billing concerns.

This programme, now part of the broader ‘OpenAI Academy’, focuses on real-world impact through hands-on guidance, early access to tools, and shared learning. It aims to empower nonprofits working in sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, disability inclusion, and gender equity.

The effort is supported by The Agency Fund, Tech4Dev, and Turn.io and aligns closely with the India AI Mission, which seeks to democratise access to AI and foster innovation tailored to India’s social and economic needs.

OpenAI recently hosted a workshop in India to showcase its latest AI models and help participating organisations design scalable solutions. The company plans to expand the initiative further this year, bringing more mission-driven organisations into the fold.

Pragya Misra, Policy and Partnerships Lead at OpenAI India, said the programme demonstrates how technology can be used with empathy and creativity. “These organisations reflect the values of the India AI Mission and show how advanced technology can solve real-world challenges,” she noted.