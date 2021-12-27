Visits to Expo 2020 Dubai continue to climb substantially, increasing to 8,067,012 in the period up to 27 December as the most significant global gathering of 2021 continues to welcome visitors safely and responsibly…reports Asian Lite News

Expo’s stringent COVID-19 safety measures are designed to protect everyone on site, and include mandatory mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, as well as all staff and participants.

During the past week, Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated Christmas with a series of special events, with thousands of visitors safely enjoying the festivities.

Visitors and performers have shown collective responsibility in the face of heightened health concerns. Academy and Grammy award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, during a special concert on 22 December, thanked audiences for being responsible and encouraged everyone to wear masks – a message echoed on Christmas Day by award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga and internationally acclaimed singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

On 24th December, The Holy See held a prayer service for humanity, award-winning Lebanese singer Tania Kassis and the Festival Chorus performed a special carol service, while the UK’s most successful gospel choir group, the London Community Gospel Choir and American soul artist Naia Izumi delighted audiences.

The next seven days promise another host of events to dazzle, entertain and educate, with a special focus on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Helping visitors ring in 2022 will be two of the world’s biggest DJs – Dimitri Vegas, who will perform at Jubilee Park from 23:30, and Armin Van Buuren, the ultra-famous producer of electronic music, who will be in action from 01:30.

New Year’s Eve will also see numerous Arab, Filipino and Indian DJs performing sets, and there will be a midnight ‘ball drop’ moment at Al Wasl Plaza, as well as two separate fireworks displays at midnight and 03:00.

Dubai Metro will run continuously throughout New Year’s Eve, ensuring every visitor to Expo 2020 can enjoy the world-class experiences on offer and get home safely.

Expo 2020’s virtual visitation rose to 37 million up to 27 December, with more than three million children around the world enjoying the Virtual School Animation Series – now available in six languages – in the last 20 days alone.

Venues may also close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitisation in response to positive cases detected by extensive workforce testing protocols, as well as for maintenance, private events and staff shortages.

The health, safety and wellbeing of everyone continue to be of the highest priority and organisers remain committed to working with participants to welcome visitors to a safe and exceptional Expo.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until 31st March, 2022, inviting the world to join a global celebration that will help to shape a better, brighter future for everyone.

