Expo centre Sharjah to offer big discounts

Signalling the arrival of the festive season, Expo Centre Sharjah is set to offer the biggest discounts in town on a range of brands starting Thursday (October 14).

The Spring Sale 2021 will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah until October 23, offering 10 days of shopping extravaganza for residents and visitors, offering jaw-dropping deals and the widest range in fashion, lifestyle, electronics, household products, ethnic wear and kids essentials.

H.E. SAIF MOHAMMED AL MIDFA

H.E. SAIF MOHAMMED AL MIDFA, CEO, EXPO CENTRE SHARJAH: “Summer is over and the spring season that signals the arrival of festive shopping and celebrations is here. We are launching a consumer fair — Spring Sale 2021 – to tap into the rise in demand for fashion and lifestyle products seen during this time. The Spring Sale 2021 will add to the long list of similar fairs that we organize throughout the year that have become quite popular in a short span of time and earned a place in our events calendar.”

Expo Centre Sharjah has partnered with Liz Exhibitions to launch the Spring Sale, and this follows their successful collaboration for successful events like Eid Al Adha Exhibition, Summer Sale and Big Shopper Sale among others.

“We have partnered with Expo Centre Sharjah to launch several consumer fairs that are eagerly awaited by residents now. We are happy to launch the Spring Sale 2021 targeting the upcoming festival season, which begins with the Indian festival of light, Diwali, when expatriates from the country splurge on fashion, traditional clothes, expensive gift items, electronics, jewellery and decors,” said Mr Jacob Varghese, Event Partner, Liz Exhibitions.

With the strong optimism seen in the economic indicators in the UAE since the six-month-long Expo 2020 got under way earlier this month, confidence among local businesses and consumers is high. The retail sector is eager to take advantage of this momentum and will be wooing shoppers with the best offers and discounts at Spring Sale 2021.

Expo centre Sharjah to offer big discounts

Visitors can expect huge discounts and deals on brands such as Amani, Al Mandoos, Aster Pharmacy, Homestyle, Splash, Kiabi, Clarks, Fila, Skechers, Wrangler, K-Swiss, Palladium, Umbro, Supra, VTech and Lotus, among others.

The Spring Sale 2021 will be open from 11 am to 11 pm on all days with an entry fee of Dhs 5 and free parking. Children below 12 enter for free.

