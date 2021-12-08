Package starts at AED 599 for two adults and two children, with the option to add signature experiences for even more unforgettable memories…reports Asian Lite News

Inside Burj Al Arab – the brand-new hotel tour from Jumeirah Group – has launched an exclusive family package just in time for the festive season, inviting visitors and residents both young and old to experience the wonders of Dubai’s icon first-hand through an intriguing journey of discovery.

FAMILY TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR ‘INSIDE BURJ AL ARAB’

Currently available for purchase on insideburjalarab.com, the new package starts from AED 599 for two adults and two children. Guests also have the option to upgrade their tour to sample Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s infamous mixology. For AED 750, end your tour by soaking up shimmering views of the clear azure waters of the Arabian Gulf and stunning sunsets from new outdoor lounge, UMA, created exclusively for Inside Burj Al Arab guests.

From mesmerising views to fun learning opportunities and countless Instagrammable moments, there are a whole host of memorable and interactive experiences for the entire family just waiting to be shared. Your Royal Suite butler is ready to open the doors on a burst of colour, rich fabrics and a host of stories and snippets to share with your family. With two floors dedicated to delivering a one-of-a-kind family outing, guests of all ages can truly immerse themselves in its magic through a series of interactive encounters including virtual reality displays, exciting video content showcasing key celebrity stunts, and a digital aquarium providing close-up experiences with some of the hotel’s more exotic inhabitants.

FAMILY TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR ‘INSIDE BURJ AL ARAB’

The Inside Burj Al Arab hotel tour has been specially curated for up to 12 visitors, with butler-guided groups setting off every 15 minutes from 9.30am to 8.30pm daily.

Book your visit in advance online at insideburjalarab.com or directly from the Ticketing Office and Welcome Lounge located at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. In the meantime, stay connected via social media and don’t forget to tag #InsideBurjAlArab in your posts.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Zayed Road turns into giant cycling track

Advertisements

