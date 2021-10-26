Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, received from EPG a commemorative People of a Determination postage stamp…reports Asian Lite News

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, received from Emirates Post Group (EPG) a commemorative People of Determination postage stamp during a special ceremony held at the Sustainability Pavilion of the Expo 2020 Dubai. The official presentation of the stamp was held in the presence of Emirates Post Group’s GCEO Abdulla Mohammed Alashram.

The stamp, which bears the new People of Determination logo issued last year by the Ministry of Community Development, was created in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to recognize and empower People of Determination as productive members of society and active contributors to the UAE’s development.

H.E. BUHUMAID: “The Ministry of Community Development envisions to promote strong partnerships in implementing social responsibility and in helping achieve inclusion and empowerment for people of determination. We aim to give them the highest levels of confidence and independence, as well as the best services and privileges as part of our core objectives and policies in empowering people of determination.”

Her Excellency lauded the efforts of Emirates Post Group and its community initiatives in line with the country’s thrust on social development. She highlighted the importance of celebrating and documenting the achievements of people of determination in accordance with the country’s vision for the next 50 years, which serves to enlighten the path towards achieving the UAE Centennial 2071. “Emirates Post’s commemorative stamp celebrates the people of determination, further reaffirming their commitment to preserve the rights of the people of determination, serve and care for their needs. By giving them all the means to be empowered and become independent, we help them achieve their best, whether in their personal or professional lives.”

ALSO READ: Hessa Buhumaid participates in ‘Make a Wish’ event for first two children in Expo

Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group commented: “We are proud to present this postage stamp, which reflects our commitment to support, empower, and help ensure the inclusion of People of Determination. As active members of our community, they are vital to boosting the UAE’s advancement and shaping its future. Through this stamp, we are raising awareness within our communities about their capabilities and valuable role in contributing to the growth of various sectors. The stamp’s logo celebrates their independence and resilience while highlighting their significance in the UAE’s preparations for the next 50 years and bid to become the world’s best country by 2071.”

The postage stamp aims to promote the importance and underscore the key role that People of Determination play, their ability to overcome challenges, their achievements, and efforts in community development.

Designed to streamline and organize the services and information provided to People of Determination, the logo was launched last year to be used in areas and entities dedicated to meeting their specific needs. These include dedicated centers, clubs, and associations, as well as hotels, parks, restaurants and cafés, airports, parking lots, transportation, and entertainment, cultural and social facilities.

Advertisements

