Inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire, “House Of Gucci” is set to launch in cinemas in the UAE and across the Middle East during the UAE National Day holidays on December 2, 2021…reports Asian Lite News

Directed by Ridley Scott, the highly anticipated real-life adaptation of the Gucci family also stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

House of Gucci set to on the UAE National Day

The visually stylish film, which spans three turbulent decades in the Gucci family empire boasts a star-studded ensemble cast headed by Academy Award®winner Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) and Academy Award®nominee Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Academy Award®winners Al Pacino (The Godfather, Scent of a Woman), Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club) and Jeremy Irons (Reversal of Fortune). The story beings in the late 1970s, with the Gucci Business being overseen by Guccio Gucci’s two sons, the colorful and wily Aldo (Academy Award®winner Al Pacino) and his more conservative and detached sibling Rodolfo (Academy Award®winner Jeremy Irons). Watch as this historic family is torn between a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder.

The movie is rated PG 15 in UAE, and advance bookings are now open in cinemas across the Middle East.

