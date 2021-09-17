His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Turki Al Faisal, Founder and Trustee of the King Faisal Foundation and Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, will be the guest of honour at the 10th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF)…reports Asian Lite News

His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Turki Al Faisal, Founder and Trustee of the King Faisal Foundation and Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, will be the guest of honour at the 10th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), where he will deliver a keynote address during the opening ceremony on September 26, 2021. The two-day forum will run under the theme ‘Historic lessons, Future ambitions’, at Sharjah Expo Centre.

HRH Prince Turki AlFaisal

Al Faisal boasts extensive experience in government communications regionally and internationally and is a leading figure supporting the Arab and Islamic culture. He also dedicates himself to furthering regional causes on global platforms. He has held several important posts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and received numerous awards and honorary degrees. His participation in IGCF 2021 aligns with the forum’s goal to learn from leading Arab visionaries and thinkers, and benefit from their vast experience.

The 10th edition of IGCF organised by the Sharjah Governmnent Media Bureau (SGMB), brings together 79 communication experts from 11 Arab and foreign countries to discuss innovative crisis management mechanisms and determine the future of government communication.

Featuring an extensive agenda, the highlights of IGCF 2021 include 31 events featuring 7 panel discussions, 5 inspirational talks, 7 training workshops, and 12 interactive programmes that focus on the historical experience of government communication, discuss its current realities, and envision its future on regional and international levels 10 years after the inaugural edition of the forum.

