His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education, today opened Najah, the UAE’s leading higher education fair, held alongside Tawdheef, the leading recruitment exhibition for UAE nationals at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), reinforcing the rapidly increasing opportunities for Emiratis in both the public and private sectors.

Day one of Najah Abu Dhabi saw crucial career advice from over 70 local and international universities

Supported by the Ministry of Education UAE and Abu Dhabi Chamber, the 15th edition of the annual exhibition, which runs until Friday 29th October, is aligned with the government’s progressive Emiratisation drive across the UAE employment landscape.

Tawdheef opened its doors today, with organisations from a number of industries in the private and public sectors are taking part and cover industries such as telecommunications, hospitality, and investment. Some of the key exhibitors include Abu Dhabi Police G.H.Q, Ministry of Defence, Dubai Investments PJSC, Etisalat, and Schlumberger, underlining the high level of employment opportunities available for UAE nationals at the event.

TAMER NAHAS, PORTFOLIO DIRECTOR, NAJAH AND TAWDHEEF: “As we open the doors to both Najah and Tawdheef once again, it is exciting to see students and jobseekers engaging with some of the top universities and companies taking part in this year’s edition as they start planning the next big journey in their lives. Our new education-recruitment event offering supports some key priorities of the UAE Vision, and we urge the many students planning to attend over the next three days to make the most out of their visit and engage with as many universities as they can to find out what suits them best in terms of studies and location.”

Major General Salem Shahin Al Nuaimi, Director of the Human Resources Sector, stressed Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to attract national cadres in the scientific and professional fields within police and security jobs. “Our priority is to support the UAE’s long-term vision, which can be achieved through participation in recruitment fairs like Tawdheef. Abu Dhabi Police is looking at increasing Emiratisation rates across all sectors by equipping qualified Emiratis with necessary skills in line with human resource requirements to cope with comprehensive Emiratisation plans and policies, directing the human cadre towards acquiring needed skills and adapting to labor market changes”.

“Tawdheef 2021 supports Abu Dhabi Police to prepare a generation equipped with all capabilities necessary to achieve the aspirations of future policing and security work. These efforts are driven by our keen interest to develop the recruitment drive, introduce better services to the community and recruit the best-qualified personnel in accordance with the finest police and security practices to fill specialized positions in line with government policies of Emiratisation,” Al Nuaimi added.

Najah, the UAE’s leading higher education fair, welcomed hundreds of visitors including high school students, parents, teachers and counselors who gathered to network with over 70 local and international universities on-site including Abu Dhabi University, Mohammed Bin Rashid University, Canadian University, Middlesex University, and more.

Jill Hiendl, Student Enrolment Advisor, said: “We at Canadian University Dubai are honoured to be a part of Najah Abu Dhabi. It has been an exciting day so far, as we had the pleasure of meeting the Minister of Education in the UAE Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Marcy Grossman the Ambassador to Canada in the UAE, and many eager prospective students.”

Day one at Najah saw keynote sessions and seminars by Manpower Group Middle East, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, Abu Dhabi University, and The Embassy of Canada who shared insights into a range of topics including; Upskilling for the future; The Rebound of Hospitality Industry; Communication Skills for Career Success; and Affordable Education.

Day two will feature a keynote session by Dr. Fatma Kalbat from the Ministry of Education who will talk about a holistic approach for UAE youth capacity building and empowerment. Other keynote taking place over days two and three include: Writing a catchy CV; Conducting an Impactful Interview; Finding the right university; Career prospects in computer science, data science and AI, with prospects of jobs at Facebook, Uber, Microsoft, and more.

Emirati talent eyeing opportunities and range of employment roles at leading recruitment fair

DUBAI

The inaugural Najah Dubai will run from 31 October to 1 November at the new Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 and will be held, alongside Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The addition of Dubai to the portfolio means Najah will enjoy back-to-back events, introducing a greater number of students to the latest higher education opportunities.

The exhibition will feature leading UAE institutions including Abu Dhabi University, Mohamed Bin Rashid University, as well as international universities from the UK, Canada, Jordan, Netherlands, Spain, USA, Australia, such as University of South Dakota, Southern Utah University, and McMaster University.

Opportunities for all as Najah and Skiply offer Financial Support of up to 80,000 AED

As a part of ongoing efforts to provide educational support, Najah has teamed up with digital educational payment platform Skiply to provide 8 students looking to enroll in higher-education institutions and start building their future. ‘Najah Grand and Skiply Sponsorships’ will provide financial support of up to 80,000 AED, with each student receiving 10,000 AED to follow their dreams.

This support will come as either a direct contribution towards registration fees, travel or housing expenses, serving as a great opportunity to find relief in some of the immediate expenses as students embark on the next chapter in their learning journey.

To apply for the grant, students can still register online to attend Najah Abu Dhabi until 29 October in ADNEC or Najah Dubai (31 October – 1 November) and then head to either of the two events to validate their entry at Skiply stand.

