A “textile week” at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai beginning on Friday will pitch for India as a sourcing destination for the global textile industry…reports Asian Lite News

The week-long programmes will be inaugurated virtually by India’s Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana V Jardosh. She said yesterday as a prelude to the opening that “India is the world’s second largest exporter of textiles and clothing and focuses on both quality and scale of production to become a global manufacturing hub.”

‘India’s Pavilion Strategically Located at Expo

She noted that the textile week presents an immense opportunity for global investors and buyers. “Indian textile is world-renowned as it not only represents country’s glittering past but also matches up to the demands of modern times.”

The textile industry is India’s largest employer. It employs 45 million workers. India’s foreign direct investment allows 100 percent investment under the automatic route in the entire textile value chain.

A high-level delegation led by India’s Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, Vijoy Kumar Singh, will be at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai throughout the designated week to meet global business federations, industry chambers and to explore potential business tie-ups through investor connect programmes and roundtable discussions.

ALSO READ: India wants to be preferred textiles partner at Expo

The delegation will comprise Chairmen of major Export Promotion Councils across the Indian textiles sector ranging from handlooms to silk and from rayon to jute.

Advertisements

