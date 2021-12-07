The first batch of the ‘Dubai Leaders Program’ included 45 graduates, while the fourth batch of the ‘Impactful Leaders Program’ comprised 28 graduates…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a ceremony hosted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development to celebrate the graduation of the first batch of its ‘Dubai Leaders Program’ and the fourth batch of its ‘Impactful Leaders Program’.

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of two leadership development programmes

During the ceremony which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed also announced the launch of the second batch of the ‘Dubai Leaders Program’, which aims to develop the capabilities of government employees nominated by director generals of various government entities. He also announced the opening of registrations for the ‘Impactful Leaders Program’.

“Building leadership capabilities is a continuous journey and the main driver of our progress. We look forward to developing the competencies of promising employees, which is critical to our ability to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place across the world and to raising our profile globally in every sector,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

Congratulating the graduates, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness, said preparing and training leaders is vital to the UAE’s success in the next chapter of its development.

The first batch of the ‘Dubai Leaders Program’ included 45 graduates, while the fourth batch of the ‘Impactful Leaders Program’ comprised 28 graduates. (WAM)

