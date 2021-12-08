Mohammed bin Rashid met Fiji’s PM at the Italy Pavilion in Expo 2020

The two leaders discussed ties between the UAE and Fiji and explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Fiji’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, at the country’s Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Fiji’s Prime Minister and conveyed his sincere congratulations to the President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for being sworn in as the President of the country.

The two leaders discussed ties between the UAE and Fiji and explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama extended his congratulations to the UAE on the occasion of its 50th National Day and expressed his best wishes for the nation’s continued prosperity and progress. He also commended the constructive cooperation between the two countries and conveyed his country’s keenness to further strengthen its relations with the UAE.

During the tour of the Fiji Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Fiji’s Prime Minister were briefed about the Pavilion’s exhibits that highlight the country’s efforts to tackle the impact of climate change. The Pavilion also showcases the country’s efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Sheikh Mohammed also toured the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020. Under the theme “Beauty connects People”, the Italian Pavilion embraces the concept of reusable design with three full-size, seaworthy boat hulls as its roof and a facade of nautical ropes made from recycled plastic.

The Pavilion incorporates reusable design into its structure via the use of organic elements such as orange peel and coffee grounds in the construction materials and has a natural climate mitigation system that uses shading, misting and ventilation to replace air conditioning. (WAM)



