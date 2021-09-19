Fans and visitors are encouraged to stay tuned to the official Championship website and social media channels for further updates, including the star-studded player line-up…reports Asian Lite News

Top-class tennis is making a smashing return to Abu Dhabi this year. Mubadala World Tennis Championship owners Flash Entertainment have announced the Arabian Gulf’s leading professional tennis experience is heading back to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, from 16-18 December 2021 – and tickets, starting from AED 100 for adults and AED 50 for children, are on sale now from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns this December at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi

The tournament will give fans the opportunity to swing into the festive season in style, with six of the world’s top male tennis players, and two leading female players, lined up to compete across three days of exciting tennis action, in a safe and secure environment.

In line with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to health and safety, which has seen the emirate ranked as the safest city in the Middle East by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the 13th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship will welcome spectators with a reduced capacity in line with Government regulations across the three-day festival. The Championship is now accessible to international visitors after Abu Dhabi’s announcement to lift quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from all countries.

ALSO READ: ‘India’s Pavilion Strategically Located at Expo’

“Since its inception, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship has proven to be incredibly popular with people from Abu Dhabi and around the world, so to be able to announce its return, with fans in attendance, is a very special moment for us,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.

“We challenge ourselves with each edition to provide an unmissable experience for all our audiences, from tennis fans and live event loyalists to families and international visitors. The 13th edition is shaping up to be one of the best to date, with the opportunity for everybody to reconnect, in person, in a safe environment. We look forward to announcing another world-class line-up and welcome the world’s best tennis players back to Abu Dhabi.

“The health and wellbeing of fans, players and officials is our priority, and we are working closely with Government entities, key championship partners and stakeholders to ensure a safe and successful event for all.”

The Arabian Gulf’s leading professional tennis experience is coming back to the UAE capital from 16 – 18 December

Homaid Abdulla Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer, Mubadala added: “We are proud to continue our support for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, one of the most highly anticipated sports events in Abu Dhabi. This world-class tournament is an unmissable sporting and social event for the people of the UAE that also helps to promote an active lifestyle in line with our commitment to positively impact the communities in which we operate. As Abu Dhabi resumes events with people in attendance in a safe environment, we are delighted to be welcoming some of the biggest names in tennis to the city and helping to bring world-class entertainment to the UAE.”

To ensure the health and safety of spectators, players and officials, stringent health and safety measures have been implemented for the three-day tennis and entertainment festival. Ticketholders 12 years or above must present their Green Pass on ALHOSN, the official COVID-19 testing and vaccination mobile application for health authorities in the UAE available to residents and visitors, showing their fully vaccinated status and a negative PCR test result valid for no more than 48 hours to gain entry to the venue. Ticketholders under 12 years of age must show a negative PCR test result valid for no more than 48 hours. All fans will be required to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing during the event.

Spectators are assured of great views at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in a safe and secure environment

Fans and visitors are encouraged to stay tuned to the official Championship website and social media channels for further updates, including the star-studded player line-up.

Tickets, starting from AED 100 for adults and AED 50 for children, are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. In line with current health and safety protocols, social distancing measures will be in place within the stadium and throughout the Tennis Village.

Advertisements

