The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated International Day of People of Determination at the annual Prerana Uutsav.

The day was marked as “Inclusion Day” and the celebrations began with a welcome address by N Mohan, Chief Coordinator Prerana. He described the organization’s journey of last twelve years and highlighted the achievements of Prerana. He also spoke about the tremendous work done to continue community engagements in the times of Covid-19.

Prerana an inspiration for people of determination

Tadu Mamu, Consul (Press, Information, Culture and Labour) at the Indian Consulate, Dubai presided at the event and inaugurated ‘Prerana ki Saathi’ an E-Book compiled by Prerana to support parents with information on therapies, assertive technologies and on the numerous services for the People of Determination (PoD) that are available in the UAE. The e-book can be accessed on the Indian Consulate’s website through both a mobile and a laptop. It will be updated regularly to ensure that the most relevant and latest information is available for all. Prerana invites the community to share information that they believe would be beneficial for all.

Mohamed Al Aydaroos, Education Associate Guest Experience Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, addressed the audience and spoke about his journey as a Person of Determination and highlighted the importance of supporting POD’s full integration into society. His inspirational talk inspired all those who were present to take an active role in creating a more inclusive future for all.

The Prerana Utsav is a celebration of the journey, achievements and talents of the POD community. Parents, siblings, volunteers, and educators shared their experiences and aspirations for an inclusive society. The speakers also reflected upon the role of Prerana and expressed their gratitude to the UAE for their inclusive policies and for creating the term ‘People of Determination’, which so aptly describes members of the community.

The event saw Prerana members and partnering schools come together to showcase heartfelt performances. Many PRERANA members also regaled the audience with their singing talent, and the anchoring by Ancy Alexander and Sujith Sukumaran kept the audience engaged for hours.

The event not only demonstrated the talent of Prerana’s members but also their determination to continue working toward a more inclusive society.

The main activities planned by Prerana in the near future are C4C, Manthan, Awareness programs among others.

C4C is a collaborative effort with a few mainstream schools to encourage interaction of differently abled children with their mainstream peers. Some of the C4C partnering schools are Gems Modern Academy, Delhi Private School, Sharjah, The Millenium School, etc. C4C provides a platform for children to interact with each other and work together in various activities like art, outdoor sports, music and dance.

Manthan is a monthly interactive session aimed at empowering parents, siblings, professionals and volunteers with knowledge on how best to help the differently abled individuals in their care. Experts in the field are invited to address the group. Parents and professionals get to network under a common platform.

Awareness programs will focus on showcasing the talents of differently abled individuals and also increasing acceptance in society through talks in various forums in the community.

Prerana aims at understanding the needs of the families and planning activities to provide the required help.































