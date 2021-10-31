Roberto Speranza visits Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dante Labs

Dante Group was founded in 2016 mainly focusing its activities on genomic sequencing tests…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) and Dante Group received Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health of the Republic of Italy, at Dante Labs Genomics, the Group’s first in the region and the fifth genetic lab worldwide, at Dubai Digital Park (DDP) in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

Through the AED22 million investment in an operational laboratory fully financed by Dante Labs Holding, Dante Labs Genomics aims to become a center of excellence for genomics in the UAE and across the region.

Roberto Speranza, was welcomed by Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, in the presence of Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, Carlo Logli, Managing Director of Dante Labs Genomics, Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of DSOA, and Badr Al Olama, Chairman of Emirates Post Group (EPG), Strata and Sanad.

Commenting on his visit, Speranza said: “We are proud to witness Italian companies tie-up with strategic partners like DSOA as we seek to advocate for and champion a healthy population empowered by impactful healthcare models. We continue to work in synergy with strategic partners in the healthcare sector, to achieve a future healthcare system for humanity. Hence, we are keen to support health-tech entrepreneurs and startups and are proud to be part of Dante Group’s global expansion.”

DR MOHAMMED AL ZAROONI, VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO, DSOA : “Earlier this year His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the UAE Genomics Council in line with the country’s vision to create a world-class healthcare system. We are pleased to welcome Dante Labs, a global leader in the field of Genomics, to our ever-evolving business community. Dante Labs move is directly aligned with the country’s directions to incorporate genomics into the healthcare ecosystem as part of the UAE’s efforts to carry out preventive programs that help reduce the prevalence of genetic disorders, disabilities, and mortality rates.”

Speaking on the UAE-Italy relations, he added: “Italy is one of Dubai’s top European trade partners, and we have seen this relationship evolve as the emirate expanded. In 2020, Italy was the first European trade partner of the UAE, with US$10.1 billion of trade value. The UAE has always been keen to continuously enhance its existing trade relations with Italy by building partnerships focused on innovation and SMEs, thereby boosting the contribution of these sectors to the country’s GDP.”

Carlo Logli said: “We are proud to expand our operations into the UAE, and more specifically Dubai Silicon Oasis. We found Dubai to be a true comprehensive and advanced hub to successfully develop our presence in the market and to become a center of excellence in the genomic diagnostics and therapeutics in the Middle East. Dubai Digital Park, as the first smart city in the region with an advanced and integrated infrastructure, will serve as a key enabler of Dante Labs’ successful expansion into the UAE, and from the UAE to the MENA region.”

He added: “Utilising advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and state of the art patented software, Dante Labs Group’s laboratories have sequenced more than 50,000 genomes to date. We have also contributed significantly to the Italian and British health authorities’ battle against COVID-19, conducting more than five million PCR tests. We are confident that through our new expansion we will succeed in achieving our revenue forecasts for 2021.”to surpass €150 million in 2021close the 2021 well beyond the budgeted figures.”

ITALY PAVILION AT EXPO 2020

Nicola Lener said: “Italy and the UAE share a longstanding relationship that we are committed to further strengthen by fostering bilateral cooperation in research and innovation and their technological applications, such as the ones implemented at Dante Labs. The same objective is embodied in the Italian Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai, which under the theme ‘Beauty Connects People’, showcases the role of innovation throughout our history up to the most recent solutions to contribute to the global efforts for a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient world.”

Badr Al Olama said: “There is no doubt that healthcare is a critical sector and can be severely impacted by the slightest disruption in logistics. Reminiscing what the world encountered during the coronavirus pandemic, localisation of supply chains emerged as a potential solution. Dante Labs Genomics’ opening in Dubai will serve the UAE’s and MENA region’s demand for genomic science.”

Dante Group was founded in 2016 mainly focusing its activities on genomic sequencing tests. In the last year, Dante Labs has grown significantly acting as a genomic diagnostic and therapeutic platform whose main goal is to save human lives.

Currently employing a 250-person workforce worldwide, the lab at DSO is the company’s first genetic lab in the MENA region and fifth genetic lab worldwide, and the first in the MENA region.

