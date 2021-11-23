Star introduces a range of fruit drinks with Stevia, a plant-based natural sweetener…reports Asian Lite News

Star, one of the leading beverage brands in the UAE, has launched the country’s first naturally sweetened fruit drink, with its range of juices using Stevia.

The flagship beverage brand of International Beverage and Filling Industries LLC (IBFI), Star has once more proven it is in tune with consumer demands with this latest product, a result of months of research and development.

Star Stevia Orange Juice

With the health-conscious consumer in mind, Star’s fruit drinks with Stevia, are a healthier alternative. Stevia is a plant-based natural sweetener which is not harmful and has zero calories. It is often used as a replacement for sugar in food and beverage recipes.

MUSTAFA SAEED, HEAD OF MARKETING AND INNOVATION: “At Star, we continue to research and innovate with the aim of bringing products that are of the highest quality and only use the finest ingredients. We also listen to what the consumers want, especially during these times when more and more people are conscious about their health and wellness.”

“This new beverage range of Star drinks with Stevia – is our answer to consumers who want to satisfy their sweet craving, without the guilt of consuming something that is high in calories, sugar or carbs.”

The Star Stevia juices have three variants: Mixed Fruit, Orange and Guava. They come in elegantly packaged 250ml bottles. The packaging gives a premium look with burst of colour representing the refreshing taste of fruit.

Whether on the go at picnics or in school, at social gatherings, or simply quenching one’s thirst, Star is the ‘Taste that refreshes.’ Now, with this latest range of fruit drinks with no sugar added and with only 6-7 calories per 100ml, consumers have a healthier option.

Star with Stevia is now available at leading retail outlets across the UAE.

