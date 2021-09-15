The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) concludes fruitful participation in the 42nd Big Five Show…reports Asian Lite News

The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) concluded fruitful participation in the 42nd Big Five, the Mena region’s largest building and construction show, which took place from September 12-15 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The authority platform has managed to attract representatives of major economic events and those involved in the construction sector from various countries participating in the exhibition to learn more about the Zone’s logistical capabilities and integrated services system that meets the needs of the construction sector.

Successful participation by SAIF Zone in the Big Five Show

This includes advanced infrastructure, modern multi-purpose warehouses, and a variety of plots of land with an area of 2,500 square meters.

A considerable number of investors who visited the Zone’s stand were extremely impressed with the solutions the authority offers as a destination for construction companies and related industries in the region. They also showed their interest in the distinguished services it provides to the companies operating in it.

Fruitful participation

It was very successful participation for us in the Big Five, one of the largest building and construction events in the Middle East, said HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, noting that the Authority platform attracted a considerable number of investors to learn about the competitive advantages offered by the Zone, which qualified it to be home for major international companies in the construction sector.

He added: “During the event, our team has conducted several meetings with many actors and specialists in this sector to examine the future of the real estate, building, and construction and pass the results to our investors.

Also, we get acquainted with the latest new projects and investment opportunities that the Zone must provide in the future and the services that have to be developed to cater to the needs of the professionals in this sector, he said.

Competitive Advantages

During its participation, the SAIF Zone showcased its various services to investors, which made it one of the most important free zones in the region.

ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi Chamber Chief Lauds UAE’s progress

It also highlighted its competitive advantages, including customs clearance, sophisticated infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities with air-conditioned and furnished executive suites, pre-built warehouses in various sizes with adjacent office space, and lease lands for unrestricted private development.

Other incentives include 100% foreign ownership of businesses, 100 % repatriation of capital and profits, and 100 percent corporate or personal income tax exemptions, 100% import and export tax exemptions. This is in addition to 24-hour services, all licenses issued within one hour, and a hotline that guarantees the availability of immediate manpower, equipment, shipment and customs clearance, 24/7 security and emergency services, and labor accommodation within the zone.

Advertisements

