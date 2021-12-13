His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council inaugurates the first edition of the Sharjah Events Festival…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, has emphasised that the annual calendar of events organised by various Sharjah government and private entities and institutions are varied and diverse and meets the interests and demands of all segments of the community while also supporting the socio-cultural development journey of the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan’s statement came during the inauguration of the first edition of the Sharjah Events Festival, organised by Sharjah Events – an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), at Al Majaz Amphitheatre under the slogan ’#SeeSharjah’.

His Highness pointed out that the increased visitor numbers across the range of activities in the emirate are a reflection of its success and the diversity of its sectors, including culture, arts, sports, and entertainment, amongst others. These events, organised in partnership with the public and private sectors, also support Sharjah’s vision to cater to the needs of all members of the family and community.

At the inauguration, HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi launched the official calendar of events for 2022, which comprises the detailed list of activities organised by all Sharjah government and private entities in the upcoming year across various sectors, including culture, economy, science, heritage, sports, arts, and entertainment

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Events Festival

In her opening address, HE Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, said: “Sharjah Events was launched with the aim of highlighting the events and activities in the emirate on a comprehensive platform, in partnership with public and private entities in Sharjah.”

She added: “The Sharjah Events Festival is one of the initiatives under Sharjah Events that brings together more than 25 public and private entities in a spirit of unity to celebrate the achievements of the emirate in a family-friendly, fun-filled atmosphere and to usher in the new year with a rich and diverse agenda of events that will appeal to audiences of all ages.”

At the opening of the festival, His Highness Sheikh Sultan watched an immersive music video titled ‘Shining Sharjah’. The ceremony was marked by a dazzling display of fireworks, and live arts and entertainment shows.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honoured the various government entities participating at the inaugural edition of the festival. These entities included Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Education Council, Environment and Protected Areas Authority of Sharjah, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Civil Defense, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, Sharjah Sports Council, and Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Other participating entities honoured at the event included Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Sharjah Private Education Authority, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Old Cars Club, Sharjah Social Services Department, Sharjah Centre for Learning Disabilities, Sharjah Book Authority, Knowledge Without Borders, Sharjah Girls Guides, University of Sharjah, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Cooperative Society, and FUNN – Media Arts for Youth and Children.

ALSO READ: Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’ exhibition at House of Wisdom

Prior to the opening ceremony, His Highness toured the festival grounds where he was briefed on the diverse attractions and activities designed for children and adults. His Highness also visited the booths of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Social Services Department, Sharjah Civil Defense, Sharjah Police, Environment and Protected Areas Authority of Sharjah, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Shurooq, and Sharjah Private Education Authority, amongst others.

More than 25 public and private entities in Sharjah are participating in the festival, showcasing a microcosm of events that reflect the year-round activities they host annually in the emirate.











Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Events Festival



Advertisements

