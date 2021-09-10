Souk Al Marfa’s supercars event will showcase powerful engines and feature unique designs this Friday, 10 September from 4pm to 10pm…reports Asian Lite News

In association with 21 of Dubai’s most prestigious car clubs, Souk Al Marfa’s supercars event will showcase powerful engines and feature unique designs, allowing car enthusiasts to relish in a variety of hardcore sport, classic and SUV models such as Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Toyota Supra, Nissan GT-R R35 Nissan Z, Camaro, Jeep, FJ Cruiser and more.

Exclusive line-up of supercars at Souk Al Marfa

OMAR KHOORY, CHIEF ASSETS AND HOSPITALITY OFFICER, NAKHEEL: “We are gearing up for an exciting weekend at Souk Al Marfa, hosting over 150 supercars and welcoming auto fans of all ages to experience the aesthetic brilliance of these models and watch their favourite cars participate in competitions. We look forward to welcoming visitors to this exciting show, where they will also experience Dubai’s newest one-stop-shop marketplace.”

Salem Al Suwaidi, Co-founder of UAE Car Clubs said: “We are pleased to join forces with Souk Al Marfa to bring this exciting supercar show to life at Dubai’s newest wholesale market. We look forward to welcoming visitors from across the UAE and hope they will enjoy this riveting experience.”

Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands

The exhilarating car show will also feature a competition, where all 150 supercars will be competing across multiple categories including Best American Sport, Best American Saloon, Best Off-road, Best SUV, Best Classic, Best KDM, Best JDM (2 doors), Best JDM (4 doors), Best Engine, Best Wrapping, Best Lady-Driven, Best Airbrush, Best 4×4 truck, Best Paint / Body. Visitors are expected to maintain social distancing protocols and wear a mask at all times.

Located at Village 4 in Souk Al Marfa, the free-to-enter show will feature more than 150 classic, vintage, sports and 4×4 cars.

Supercars at Souk Al Marfa

More than 450 shops are currently operating in Souk Al Marfa with 300 more set to open in the next month. Souk Al Marfa’s operating hours are from 10 am to 10 pm Sunday to Wednesday, 2 pm to 12 midnight on Friday and 10 am to 12 midnight Thursday and Saturday.

