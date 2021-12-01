Troon Golf & Emaar Hospitality Group Celebrate 20th Anniversary

To celebrate the occasion, selected guests were invited to a unique golf experience with professional golfer and #TeamTroon superstar Matt Fitzpatrick…reports Asian Lite News

The 20th anniversary between Troon Golf and Emaar Hospitality Group was recently celebrated with an intimate event with Team Troon golf superstar Matt Fitzpatrick, to commemorate this landmark partnership. Team Troon is a collection of top international golf talent representing the Troon brand throughout professional golf.

Troon & Emaar 20th with Team Troon Matt Fitzpatrick

Emaar Hospitality Group, the premier global provider of enriching, personal and memorable lifestyle experiences, has developed three of Dubai’s most premier golf communities; Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and Dubai Hills Golf Club. For the past 20 years, Emaar Hospitality Group has entrusted Troon Golf, the world’s largest professional club management company, to deliver the finest playing services, incredible guest service and unmatched amenities across their golf portfolio.

The impressive additions to Dubai include two golf clubs at the heart of now established communities, a luxurious golf destination designed by World Golf Hall of Fame (and Team Troon member Colin Montgomerie – Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, and Arabian Ranches Golf Club – the heart of the Arabian Ranches community, a family friendly club with the course designed by Ian Baker-Finch.

Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai

Building on the success of ‘The Monty’ and ‘Ranches’, which have both become firm favourites with members and visitors since opening in 2002 and 2004 respectively, Dubai Hills Golf Club – which is located within the sophisticated community of Dubai Hills Estate, opened its fairways to golfers in 2018 to world acclaim as ‘The World’s Best New Golf Course’ at the World Golf Awards and most recently won the ‘UAE’s Best Golf Course’ at the 2021 World Golf Awards.

To celebrate the occasion, selected guests were invited to a unique golf experience with professional golfer and #TeamTroon superstar Matt Fitzpatrick. The Emaar Hospitality leadership team and junior golfers were treated to a showcase of golf talent and an intimate Q&A with Matt Fitzpatrick, to go alongside tailored gastronomy and a celebratory plaque to mark the landmark occasion.

Troon Golf first partnered with Emaar Hospitality Group at the Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai in 2001. Mark Chapleski, Troon International’s Executive Vice President, added “The Monty is an outstanding club set within the magnificent Emirates Hills. This was the first true golf estate built in the Middle East region, with fabulous homes surrounding the golf property. When we first opened in early 2002, there were no buildings to be seen in the Marina area and now you have this stunning skyline of skyscrapers that shows how far Dubai has come in 20 years. This was all driven by the visionary Chairman of Emaar, Mohammad Alabbar.”

ALSO READ: Golf Saudi Partners With Royal Greens To Introduce Juniors To Golf

“The continued success of The Monty is a testament to the work our associates do, day in and day out. They are supported unconditionally by our Corporate team and our collective commitment to excellence attests to this. We are excited for the future of our partnership with Emaar Hospitality Group and thank them for their trust in us to deliver a superior golfing product across their portfolio while delivering financial performance for the stakeholders.”

With clubs located across the globe, Troon Golf facilities are synonymous with quality and consistency, with an uncompromising attention to details, and a pursuit for perfection in overall customer satisfaction. Troon Golf is one of Troon’s brands, headquartered outside the Americas from the Troon International Dubai office.

Troon & Emaar 20th with Team Troon Matt Fitzpatrick

Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai

Troon Golf & Emaar Hospitality Group Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Advertisements

