Dubai-based shopping, entertainment, hospitality, and leisure destination Wafi City is hosting an eight-week festival of fun and engaging interactive exhibits and games that will run from 1 September to 31 October 2021.

Dubai-based shopping, entertainment, hospitality, and leisure destination Wafi City is hosting an eight-week festival of fun and engaging interactive exhibits and games that will run from 1 September to 31 October 2021.

Dubbed Wonderlab, the event features an exciting mix of science, art and technology exhibits that promises to make Wafi City the go-to destination for the entire family this autumn.

To add even more excitement to the activation, there will be competitions with winners receiving special gifts and a big prize courtesy of Wafi City and its retail partners.

Spread across six zones throughout the site, Wonderlab combines both educational and fun challenges where visitors can test their skills and knowledge of science and technology concepts, or simply enjoy the games. “The event is an expanded concept of WAFI’s Science Factory which was held in 2019 and overwhelmingly received by our loyal patrons and new customers, so we decided to bring it back; only this time, it’s bigger and better,” Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, Head of Central Marketing at Wafi Property.

Want to have invisibilty powers_Try this cool exhibit at Wafi City’s Wonderlab

Chartier says Wafi City’s Wonderlab is an event aimed at giving its visitors an entertaining and educational experience through the activations that were developed in cooperation with scientists and technology experts as well as gaming enthusiasts. “We are adding to our visitors’ shopping experience with a variety of innovative and exciting activities that will cater to people of all ages and backgrounds,” she added.

Wonderlab will take visitors through various concepts in science, maths, physics, astronomy, biology, music, the environment, arts, culture and more for a thrilling adventure filled with discovery and excitement.

Wafi City

Visitors get to experience gravity with the Moon Jump or do some physical exercise like riding a bike while generating energy. They can learn how sound is created and play with musical pipes or discover how their favourite cartoons are made with the Animation activation. These are just some of the exhibits guests will enjoy when they visit Wafi City’s Wonderlab.

Wonderlab will also be part of Wafi City’s 30th anniversary offering and will mark the occasion with a special celebration.

