Swami Nithyananda, the high-profile, self-styled godman who founded a country last year has banned devotees from India, as India is witnessing a spurt in Covid cases. Nityananda took to Twitter and issued the statement regarding this.

Nithyananda bans people from Brazil, European Union, and Malaysia to ‘Kailasa’ besides India. As per the media reports, Kailasa borders have closed for the visitors. Anyway, people have trolled Nityananda with brutal ‘smiling’ emojis and several social media users have retweeted this ‘executive order of the authority as troll.

The controversial godman is a rape-accused spiritual guru who was suspected to have fled India in October 2019. Later he settled on an island off the coast of Ecuador in South America in the South Pacific Ocean. In December 2020, Nithyananda declared he had laid the foundation of his own Hindu country ‘Kailasa’.

He had plans to settle at least 100,000 to his nation. He had also set up a Reserve Bank in Kailasa. Nithyananda had started issuing visas for visitors. The visas were being issued for a visit to Kailasa, a Hindu sovereign nation that was set up by the absconding godman.

Earlier he had informed that the visitors will be allowed to stay in ‘Kailasa’ for “not more than three days. According to him, visitors to be admitted to visit “Param Shiva” during their stay in the ‘island nation’ only.

