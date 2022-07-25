194,000 pilgrims in Madinah post-Hajj

The ministry figures also revealed that thousands of pilgrims left Madinah for their respective countries, while around 80,000 remained in the city…reports Asian Lite News

Around 194,000 pilgrims have arrived in Madinah after completing their Hajj rituals in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Statistics from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah showed that the Madinah immigration center received almost 182,000 worshippers who arrived by bus, more than 8,000 made their way overland to the Land Pilgrim Reception Center and nearly 4,000 traveled on the Haramain high-speed railway.

This year, the Kingdom allowed up to 1 million people to perform Hajj, welcoming foreign pilgrims for the first time in two years following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that had forced the annual pilgrimage to be limited to residents of Saudi Arabia.

During their stay, many pilgrims visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located near the Prophet’s Mosque.

The museum, which is open 24 hours a day, offers an introduction to the Prophet Muhammad through displays and interactive screens in a variety of languages. One hall includes rare items and ancient artifacts from the Two Holy Mosques.

