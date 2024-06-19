Pilgrims depart Makkah after completing spiritual journey

Departing pilgrims expressed their deep gratitude for the exceptional organization and services provided….reports Asian Lite News

Makkah witnessed the departure of pilgrims who successfully completed their Hajj rituals. They were transported by buses provided by the General Syndicate of Cars, equipped with modern amenities.

This year’s Hajj was a success thanks to the combined efforts of the Saudi government’s authorities, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi government has implemented massive expansions in the Grand Mosque and holy sites to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj for all.

They offered heartfelt thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for their unwavering support. Pilgrims were particularly impressed by the exceptional facilities, dedicated services, and warm treatment they received throughout their journey.

They concluded by praying for the continued well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, seeking divine reward for their service to Islam and Muslims.

Following the completion of Hajj rituals, many pilgrims embarked on a journey to Madinah to visit the Prophet’s Mosque and other mosques and historical landmarks deeply connected to the Prophet’s life.

Among these cherished destinations is the Quba Mosque, which holds immense significance as the first mosque established by the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

41 Jordanians die amid soaring heat

At least 41 Jordanians have died due to heatstroke during the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, Jordan officials said on Tuesday, as temperatures soared in recent days.

The authorities are following the procedures for burying the Jordanian pilgrims in Mecca who died due to heatstroke. Search operations are continuing for the missing pilgrims.

On Monday, Saudi authorities issued warnings to pilgrims to avoid the sun and urged them to postpone the rituals till after 4 p.m. (local time).

Islam’s holiest city recorded 51.8-degree Celsius on Monday, while other nearby holy sites recorded 48-degree Celsius maximum temperature.

Some 1.8 million pilgrims took part in this year’s Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, which began in Mecca on Friday evening amid the blistering heat.

Buses and trains are used to help transport the many worshippers to the holy sites, but the large crowds and intense heat still pose a challenge for the pilgrims and law enforcement officers.

In recent decades, there have also been several major tragedies with hundreds of deaths due to crowding.

Saudi begins preparations for next Hajj season

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Makkah, in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program, celebrated the successful conclusion of the Hajj season with a prestigious “Misk Closing Ceremony” on Tuesday. Individuals and organisations who excelled in providing exceptional services to pilgrims were honoured during the ceremony.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah outlined plans for the upcoming Hajj and Umrah seasons. He said preparations for the start of Umrah season on 14th of Dhu al-Hijjah and for Hajj season 1446 AH officially commenced. Dr. Al-Rabiah also unveiled a new platform, “Nusuk Masar,” designed to streamline services for worshippers performing Umrah and Hajj. This platform aims to create a unified and efficient experience for all stakeholders involved in serving pilgrims.

For the second year in a row, Hajj Affairs offices, starting from Tuesday, will receive preliminary arrangements documents outlining pilgrim quotas well in advance of the season for better planning and resource allocation, he said.

To ensure consistent quality, service providers will be required to offer three-year contracts, with fixed allocations for camps and catering services bundled into the service package. Additionally, Hajj Affairs offices will be mandated to partner with Ministry of Health-licensed medical providers, guaranteeing comprehensive medical care for pilgrims.

Dr. Al-Rabiah expressed gratitude for the collaborative spirit that made this year’s Hajj season a success. He said: “Thanks to Allah, and through the unwavering support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the close follow-up of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, we were able to have this success”.

He also acknowledged the vital contributions of various sectors, agencies, and international Hajj Affairs offices that collaborate to provide a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all pilgrims.

