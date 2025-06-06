Prayers on the Mount

The Day of Arafat, considered the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage, witnessed a congregation of believers from around the world



As the sun blazed overhead and temperatures climbed to a sweltering 41°C, a powerful scene of spiritual unity unfolded on Mount Arafat, where hundreds of thousands of pilgrims gathered to mark the most sacred day of Hajj. Despite the intense heat, the spirit of devotion remained unshaken, with pilgrims deeply engaged in prayer, reflection, and supplication.

The Day of Arafat, considered the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage, witnessed a congregation of believers from around the world, bound by shared faith and a singular purpose. Saudi authorities, mindful of the harsh weather and past challenges, undertook extensive preparations to ensure the safety, health, and comfort of the pilgrims.

To combat the heat, officials expanded shaded areas by 50,000 square metres and deployed over 400 cooling units across the pilgrimage route. Misting stations and weather sprays were installed along the roads leading to Arafat, providing crucial relief from the scorching sun. Innovative measures included cooled walkways and health trackers to monitor pilgrims’ well-being, while drones and AI tools assisted in crowd management to avoid congestion and ensure smooth movement.

The Ministry of Health intensified its healthcare readiness by dispatching specialised medical teams to respond promptly to emergencies and issuing public health alerts advising pilgrims to minimise sun exposure and use umbrellas. Additional awareness campaigns delivered safety information through multiple channels, including printed materials and digital messages.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs deployed multilingual guidance teams and awareness booths throughout the holy sites. Over 200,000 brochures on Hajj rulings were distributed, and more than 15 million mobile messages were sent to pilgrims, helping them navigate rituals with confidence and clarity. Digital screens offered real-time advice and religious guidance in various languages, further supporting pilgrims’ spiritual journey.

Among the attendees were 2,443 international pilgrims from 100 countries, participating under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit. Organised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the programme, run in cooperation with government agencies, ensured guests were housed in comfort and supported with comprehensive services.

Pilgrims under the programme expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Saudi leadership, praising the Kingdom’s efforts in providing safety, hospitality, and a serene religious atmosphere. They prayed for continued peace and prosperity for Saudi Arabia, thanking the nation for facilitating their once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey.