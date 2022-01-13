An 80-year-old Palestinian man who holds American citizenship was found dead in the West Bank following his arrest by the Israeli army…reports Asian Lite News

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Omar As’ad’s body was found in the village of Jiljilya before he was moved to the emergency room, reports Xinhua news agency.

A local doctor, who tried to resuscitate the Palestinian man but found no pulse, said that it is possible that he suffered a heart attack, according to media reports.

Jiljilya village mayor Fouad Motea said that Israeli soldiers suddenly stormed As’ad’s car as he was on his way back home after visiting some relatives.

The soldiers took him out of the car, blindfolded him, and cuffed his hands, then put him inside a building under construction, said the Mayor.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had carried out an overnight operation in the village and a Palestinian was “apprehended after resisting a check”, noting that he was alive when the soldiers released him.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said that As’ad was an American citizen and it had sought clarification from the Israeli side over the incident.

