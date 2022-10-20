Global Integrated Energy Group signs MoU with Omani Women’s Association

The MoU seeks to create a framework through which the OQ Group and the Omani Women’s Association in Muscat can work together to achieve their shared goals and vision that support nation building…reports Asian Lite News

OQ, The Global Integrated Energy Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Omani Women’s Association in Muscat to support and empower women and children in the Al Wusta Governorate. The MoU was signed at a celebration event of Omani Women’s Day, held in Duqm.

The MoU was signed by Her Highness Sayyida Aliya bint Thuwaini Al Said, Chairperson of the Omani Women’s Association in Muscat and the chief guest of OQ’s celebration of Omani Women’s Day, and Sabrina Fadhel Al Bakri, OQ’s Chief Financial Officer.

The MoU seeks to create a framework through which the OQ Group and the Omani Women’s Association in Muscat can work together to achieve their shared goals and vision that support nation building.

As part of the MoU, OQ will sponsor activities and initiatives aimed at empowering women in the economic, social and entrepreneurial fields. The Company will also support programmes aimed at developing communication skills, enhancing creative thinking, and supporting children in education.

As per the terms of the MoU, the Omani Women’s Association in Muscat will present its proposals and the OQ Group will provide funding for the implementation of each project after conducting a comprehensive and detailed review of the proposed projects and the areas of implementation.

This MoU allows companies affiliated with the OQ Group operating in Duqm, such as Central Utilities Company (Marafiq) and Oman Tank Terminal Company (OTTCO), to benefit from these proposals, studies and future projects that will be presented by the Omani Women’s Association in Muscat to support women and children in the Al Wusta Governorate.

Sabrina Fadhel Al Bakri, OQ’s Chief Financial Officer, emphasised that OQ Group, as part of its social investment programme, spares no effort to enhance the role of non-government organisations especially those that support and work with women and children.

“We remain committed at OQ Group to work with women and children’s issues in the Al Wusta Governorate. The signing of the MoU reflects our interest in many areas that would empower women and children, especially in the wilayats of Al Wusta Governorate, be it through education, vocational and business skills or entrepreneurship, she added

During the event, the chief guest also took the opportunity to honour a number of women at OQ companies in recognition of their contributions and their role in the work sites in Al Wusta Governorate.

