‘Israel-linked spies seek to bomb defence centre’

The Ministry announced on Saturday that Iran’s security forces had arrested “all members of an Israeli spy network” that intended to carry out terror operations in Iran…reports Asian Lite News

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry has said that the arrested members of an “Israel-linked spy network” had sought to carry out a bomb attack in one of Iran’s sensitive defence industry centres, official news agency IRNA reported.

Israel provided the terrorists with the most complex combined techniques for identifying the target’s geographical position and inflicting massive damage, said a Ministry statement on Wednesday quoted by IRNA.

Among the seized items were eight strong bombs and eight small ones, four handguns, a large number of bullets, forged identity documents, and other personal items, the statement added.

The Ministry announced on Saturday that Iran’s security forces had arrested “all members of an Israeli spy network” that intended to carry out terror operations in Iran.

Israel has not commented on Iran’s allegations yet.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Intelligence Minister said that in recent months Iran carried out a number of successful operations against the Zionist Israel regime besides thwarting the regime’s hostile actions.

The Iranian intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib made the comments in a meeting with the speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf with the participation of some other Ministry of Intelligence officials.

The Intelligence Minister pointed to the Zionist regime and terrorist group’s conspiracies and hostile actions against Iran’s security and said that the Iranian intelligence forces achieved remarkable success in neutralizing and countering the enemy’s hostile plans against Iran.

“We managed to carry out a number of successful operations against the Zionist regime besides countering its hostile measures against Iran which shows Iran and its intelligence forces ’security strength,” the minister said.

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, for his part, appreciated Iranian intelligence forces’ efforts in countering enemy’s hostile actions against Iran and said that the ministry of intelligence plays an important role in the country’s security.

ALSO READ-Crown Prince expects NEOM’s IPO to add $266bn

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]