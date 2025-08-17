ADIEU ANAS

August 17, 2025
Palestinian and Israeli people hold placards and photos during a protest against Israeli army’s killing of journalists, in the city of Beit Jala near Bethlehem, in southern West Bank. The United Nations (UN) on Monday condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists in Sunday’s Israeli airstrike on Gaza City as a “grave breach of international humanitarian law.”

The victims, Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, correspondents for Al Jazeera in Gaza City and northern Gaza, photojournalists Ibrahim Zaher and Momen Aliwa, assistant cameraman Mohammed Noufal, and local journalist Mohammed al-Khalidi, were killed late Sunday when an airstrike struck a tent they used as a workspace. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

