Egypt, Palestine PMs Discuss Gaza

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa met in Egypt’s New Alamein city on Sunday to review the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and coordinate efforts amid the ongoing Gaza war.

Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, pledging to provide all possible assistance to end the conflict in Gaza. He reiterated Egypt’s backing for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

He firmly rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians, liquidate their national cause, or expand settlements and home demolitions across the occupied territories. Madbouly also underscored the importance of implementing the outcomes of last month’s high-level international conference on Palestine, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France in New York, which called for renewed efforts toward a two-state solution.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mustafa highlighted that the Arab-Islamic peace plan stresses reconstruction of Gaza without displacement of its people. He called for stronger international coordination on the Palestinian issue and expressed deep gratitude to Egypt for its sustained diplomatic and humanitarian support, particularly in backing relief efforts in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel remain stalled despite mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. Talks have so far failed to halt the fighting or pave the way for a lasting truce.

Meanwhile, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said on Sunday that the army will “soon” launch a new offensive to take control of Gaza City, the largest urban centre in the enclave. The warning follows Israel’s announcement of plans to relocate residents from Gaza City, raising fresh fears of mass displacement.

International observers have cautioned Israel against intensifying its offensive, warning of catastrophic consequences for civilians already struggling under months of bombardment.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, at least 61,944 Palestinians have been killed and 155,886 injured by Israeli strikes and gunfire since October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led fighters launched a deadly assault on Israel.

As diplomatic efforts falter and Israel signals escalation, Cairo’s role as a key mediator grows increasingly critical. Egypt continues to push for de-escalation, humanitarian aid access, and a return to political negotiations aimed at a comprehensive settlement rooted in the two-state solution.