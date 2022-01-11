The two officials agreed to visit some European countries to discuss resuming international flights…reports Asian Lite News

Libya’s Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Omar Katti met with the head of the country’s Civil Aviation Authority Mustafa Ammar to discuss coordination to lift the no-fly zone embargo imposed on the country by the UN Security Council in 2011.

The Undersecretary stressed the importance of providing political and technical support for speeding up the lifting of the no-fly zone embargo, the Foreign Ministry said a statement.

Ammar confirmed that the aviation authority under the UN-backed government has been seeking cooperation with air companies from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria and Turkey, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two officials agreed to visit some European countries to discuss resuming international flights, the statement added.

In March 2011, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1973, establishing a ban on all Libyan airspace in order to protect civilians during the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi’s government.

