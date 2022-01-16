The Yemen government army has recaptured Harib district in the oil-rich province of Marib from the Houthi militia after a deadly battle, a military source confirmed…reports Asian Lite News

The army entered the district’s central town on Saturday and now is combing the areas surrounding it, the source told Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the coalition carried out 33 airstrikes on Marib in the past 24 hours, destroying 21 vehicles of the Houthi militia and killing 190 militants.

The Houthi is yet to officially comment on the developments.

The Houthis seized Harib and several other districts in the government-controlled province last year.

Last week, the Yemeni army recaptured three districts in the adjacent province of Shabwa from the Houthi militia after a 10-day battle, taking the whole province of Shabwa from the militia.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

