International Mother Language Day as organised by UNESCO and followed since 21 February 2000 was celebrated in London. A seminar was organised to mark 70 years of Bengali Language Martyr’s Day. Prominent people like Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK HE Saida Muna Tasneem , veteran journalist Sir Mark Tully, Ashis Ray were present. The year 1971 changed the history (and geography) of the subcontinent but equally changed East London forever. The impact on Britain is still visible as thousands of British Indian restaurants were started and still run by the war-displaced Bangladeshi refugees who came around due to the unrest. Please see the video: Age restriction: 18 plus

