Feel good books from female authors

Whether you’re looking for a book that makes you feel good or teaches you something new, these 5 authors should definitely be on your list!

Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney is famously known for Conversations with Friends, Normal People (also adapted into a show) and Beautiful World, Where Are You? She is an author who builds her characters really well. Each of the books take you through a conversational narrative. Her writing style is very different; however, the prose makes you want to read the entire book in one sitting. She writes about characters who are extremely relatable and have the same struggles millennials go through. Whether it’s dealing with your sexuality, your place in the world or simply balancing your personal and professional life, Rooney seamlessly weaves a storyline between characters.

Must Read: Beautiful World, Where Are You?

Colleen Hoover

Every millennial who reads has definitely heard of Colleen Hoover, if not obsessed over her books, especially the sensational It Ends with Us. Hooven has a penchant for easing you into a romantic story and slowly peeling the character’s layer one by one until you’re consumed by their history. Every novel is a different one with a dark twist to it. Her books are emotional, mysterious and heartbreakingly unputdownable.

Must Read: It Ends with Us, November 9

Jhumpa Lahiri

Jhumpa Larini is surely the name that comes to mind when you think about an author who writes in multiple languages. Lahiri’s work can be found in both the English and Italian languages. Lahiri is one writer who simply just doesn’t write for the reader but for herself too. She believes in immersing herself completely into the language to understand it, adapt it and fall in love with it. She talks about the idea of language and her relationship to it. It’s a very interesting concept she sheds light on, a question she’s been answering for years, “What makes a language your own?” If you’re someone who likes to read translated texts, adapted while keeping the essence of the meaning intact, her books are definitely worth exploring.

Must Read: Translating Myself and Others

Michelle Zauner

Crying in H Mart is Michelle’s debut memoir. She beautifully writes about relationships, grief and identity. A constant battle we all struggle with; she pens it down and makes the story relatable. For someone who is looking for solace in a book, Crying in H Mart is an ideal memoir to read. Using sensory experiences, the book takes you through her journey and makes you feel like you’re a part of it.

Must Read: Crying in H Mart

Emily Henry

An author who is slowly making her way into every reader’s bookshelf, Emily Henry is a contemporary fiction author. Her romance novels are the perfect travel books. They’re heart-felt, romantic and have a depth to them. What sets Emily Henry’s novels apart from other rom-coms is that her characters aren’t just looking for love, they’re always on the lookout for something more but happen to fall in love. And while these characters are on their journeys to be better versions of themselves, love helps them achieve that.

