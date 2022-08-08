Bupa Arabia becomes most valuable insurance company of ME

Bupa Arabia was also named the “Middle East Health Insurance Company” at the Middle East Insurance Industry Awards – supervised by Ernst & Young…reports Asian Lite News

Bupa Arabia continued to shine even in the face of various COVID_19 related challenges last year, as it dominated a number of regional and international awards as well as global rankings in the health insurance, digital innovation, and sustainability fields among others.

The leading health insurer topped Brand Finance’s list of the most valuable insurance companies in the Middle East in 2021, a testament to Bupa Arabia’s efforts in providing innovative healthcare services to millions of people, within the framework of the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance.

Bupa Arabia also topped the insurance companies for Forbes Middle East’s annual rankings of the 100 most powerful companies in the region for 2021, which includes the largest, most profitable, and most valuable companies in the Middle East.

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, said the company’s presence in the Forbes Middle East and Brand Finance rankings, acknowledges the success of its strategy of adapting to the needs of the evolving industry, making a difference in healthcare, and most importantly, improving its members’ health.

Bupa Arabia also placed 13th on Brand Finance’s most valuable brands in Saudi Arabia rankings, six places ahead of its position in the previous year’s rankings, driven by a growth in its brand value by 22.7 percent, increasing it to $618 million (SR2.31 billion).

Bupa Arabia remains in the lead

In other achievements, the International Business magazine named Tal Nazer as the “Best CEO of Insurance Company in 2021,” and Bupa Arabia as the “Best Health Insurance Company of 2021.”

The health insurer also won the “Best Innovation for a Health Insurance Product” recognition for its Bupa Parents service, and was named the “Best Leading Investor Relations in Insurance” for applying the highest quality standards in customer service and products in 2020, by the US Journal of World Economic Magazine, which enjoys high credibility among decision-makers and influencers in various financial sectors.

Bupa Arabia was also named the “Middle East Health Insurance Company” at the Middle East Insurance Industry Awards – supervised by Ernst & Young.

Prominent Digital Initiatives

Bupa Arabia won the “Best Health Insurance Company of 2021” and “Digital Innovation in the Health Insurance Sector” awards at the Golden Shield Awards for Excellence, held on the sidelines of the InsureTek Regional Conference. Meanwhile, at the 2021 Global Business Outlook Awards, it won the “Best Health Insurance Provider Award” and “Digital Innovation Award in the Insurance Sector” for its Tebtom program.

Nazer said the multiple award wins reflect Bupa Arabia’s leadership in digital transformation in the insurance sector. The company recently launched the revolutionary Bupa Click service, aiming to provide “integrated healthcare with one touch.” Moreover, Bupa Arabia’s Tebtom program provides various innovative healthcare services such as home vaccination for children, doctor’s consultation (Bupa Doctor), telemedicine and others, while the Rahatkom provides an integrated healthcare experience for members, from the moment they enter the hospital and throughout their time there.

Aspiring work environment

Bupa Arabia’s achievements and awards not only recognize its excellence in insurance but also in human resources, as it was named the “Best Employer” in the Middle East by the CIPD as well as won in the “Best Employee Engagement Initiative” category.

In addition, at the Gulf Sustainability Awards, Bupa Arabia won the “Best Practices in the Workplace and Human Resources” award, while at the Global Brand Awards, it won the “Best Mobile Insurance App 2021” award for its innovative Bupa Arabia app.

In the same vein, Bupa Arabia won an award at the LinkedIn Talent Awards MENA. The awards, which are given out by LinkedIn, a global network specializing in professional communication, see intense competition among a wide range of companies, institutions and recruitment destinations in the region.

Nazer said that Bupa’s continuous achievements are due to its dedicated team members. “The COVID-19 pandemic has not affected our performance, thanks to the continuous efforts of the team that deserves gratitude and appreciation, and we look forward to continue developing our services, so that we always remain at the forefront,” he said.

ALSO READ-Beams Fintech fund to expand globally

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]