DViO digital closed off 2021 on a high, after making enormous business gains, which including the KT Digital 2.0 business…

The deal was won after a multi-agency pitch. The new partnership will focus on various scopes such as digital-first creative and content creation and its expansion using emerging tech, data, and media solutions for the newly developed website and application across the Khaleej Times verticals, reported Campaignme.com.

In addition, DViO has also won Aster Retail business which includes Aster Pharmacies, Aster Opticals, and Aster Online. The scope includes creative, content, and social media responsibilities for all businesses and performance marketing for the online platform.

Sowmya Iyer, Founder, and CEO, DViO: “Khaleej Times and Aster are market leaders in their respective fields and we are very excited to get the opportunity to work with them. KT has been a pioneer and a leader when it comes to digital news publishing in the region and we are thrilled to be associated with them in this journey of repositioning and refreshing their communications across their digital assets. With Aster, our strengths and track record of transitioning offline businesses to online businesses across Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Lulu, Red Tag, and Eros Digital helped win the omnichannel scope across their retail brands. This is another full-funnel scope which we are championing with many of our clients. Both these are the most prominent wins for us in the region in 2021 where the best of our Creative & Content team combined with our Tech capabilities are working on building these brands across channels.”

DViO Digital, also plays a good role in both the Entertainment and Education space with leading brands such as MBC, Shahid, Manipal University, BITS Pilani and Amity University amongst others.

