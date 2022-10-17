Gulf Islamic Investments beefs up presence in India

GII made its first investments in India in 2020. Its India Growth Portfolio I (IGP-I) comprised stakes in two Indian healthcare companies…reports Asian Lite news

Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) a leading Shari’ah-compliant global investment company, is delighted with the successful closure of its second Indian Growth fund (IGP2) this year. The performance of its two India-focused funds, whose value exceeds US$300 million, has encouraged GII to further widen its investment operations in India as part of the company’s continued growth strategy.

From its operational base in the United Arab Emirates, supplemented by a presence in other leading global financial centres and a planned office in India, GII manages assets of more than US$3 billion in private equity, venture capital and real estate.

GII made its first investments in India in 2020. Its India Growth Portfolio I (IGP-I) comprised stakes in two Indian healthcare companies. Boosted by their success and continued client demand, GII launched IGP-II beginning of 2021, a superior investment platform with a more diversified portfolio across high-growth sectors such as electric mobility, consumer products, healthcare and technology. The companies chosen by GII’s specialist investment team for IGP-II include Hero Electric (the market leader in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry), Soothe Healthcare, Bombay Shaving Company, Nysaa Retail, UpScalio and Encube Ethicals.

Pankaj Gupta, and co-Founder co-CEO of GII, suggested that “India’s increasing move towards e-commerce and economic expansion across the whole nation provides beneficial opportunities for GII’s sustainable investment plans, with its commitment to responsible business”.

Mohammed Al Hassan, co-Founder and co-CEO of GII, added that “GII’s global reach, trusted expertise and bespoke solutions have already found a welcome home in India. Our investors are keen to maximise India’s diverse investment opportunities in further structured and well-managed IGP funds”.

