Sobha Hartland is expecting a considerable increase in the number of residents in 2022, following a rising demand for luxury homes with foreign investors seeking to settle in Dubai.

Over 2000 families are currently residing at Sobha Hartland and as many as 3000 residences are expected to be sold by 2022, with the community anticipating to host over 6000 families by 2025.

PNC Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group said, “Dubai has always been a beacon of modernity and progress, and Sobha Realty has always worked towards contributing to its growth and development. Through Sobha Hartland, we strive to provide an inclusive community where people of all backgrounds can flourish. We are confident that the future belongs to fully integrated communities, which is why we strive to provide only the best facilities for our residents. Our aim has always been to facilitate leisure, recreation, and wellness, allowing you to dedicate your time to creating last memories with loved ones.”

Sobha Hartland community includes various amenities designed to entertain both individuals and families, such as swimming pools, tennis courts, yoga centers, gyms, playgrounds, and parks. The community also has two international schools that have been operating successfully for over four years- North London Collegiate School, and Hartland International School.

Located in the Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City, the community also takes pride in being self-sustainable and prioritising the protection of the environment by reducing their carbon footprint. Over 30 per cent of the land- which is over 22 hectares- has been dedicated to maintaining a green environment with more than 300 species of plants and trees.

Designed to offer higher lifestyle standards with comfort and luxury, Hartland also consists of various coffee shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, spas, and beauty salons. It is also set to host a shopping mall soon, along with various restaurants located on the waterfront.

The Hartland community embraces diversity and works to ensure inclusivity and promote a genuine human connection among all its residents, regardless of age, culture, or ethnicity. Through the Hartland project, Sobha Realty aims to provide a luxurious experience for all its residents.

