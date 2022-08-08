Global village to celebrate world wonders

The pavilions confirmed this season are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, Russia…reports Asian Lite News

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has today announced the first preview of some of the exciting new experiences and venue enhancements guests can look forward to in the new season set to open on 25 October 2022.

27 Pavilions this Season 27

Celebrating the wonders of the world with authentic products and hidden gems, the pavilions are a popular and essential pillar of Global Village’s success, attracting artisans, entrepreneurs and artists from all corners of the globe, delighting millions of visitors every season.

This year 27 pavilions are confirmed each reflecting the distinctive personality and cultural diversity of the country or region they represent, through local arts and crafts, national foods, cultural entertainment and authentic products. New pavilions from Qatar and Oman for Season 27 will add to the excitement of the unique Global Village shopping experience.

The pavilions confirmed this season are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, Russia. The Al Sana’a and Khalifa Foundation pavilions will also be returning with local entrepreneurs taking advantage of the Global Village platform to grow their businesses, allowing guests to be amongst the first to discover the latest products.

All new Road of Asia concept

A fresh venture in Season 27, Road of Asia is a new pedestrian street featuring 43 kiosks from 13 Asian countries who are not represented through the 27 pavilions. Each of these vibrant outlets will offer guests 100% authentic products from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Philippines.

In addition to unique product and designs, Road of Asia will showcase diverse cultures and traditions from one of the world’s most populous continents, home to several of the world’s oldest civilizations.

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment said, “Global Village has been a regional and international phenomenon for over two decades, helping cement Dubai as a global hub for entertainment and tourism. Season 26 saw record footfall and the whole team is working hard to build on last season’s accomplishments to ensure next season’s success. Planning and construction is on track for the October 25th opening, and we are all looking forward to an unmissable line-up of new attractions, shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences.”

Global Village will be revealing more about Season 27 over the coming weeks and months, leading up to October.

For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae

ALSO READ-UAE@50: Global Village kicks off month-long celebration

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]