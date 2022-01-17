Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Deputy Secretary-General at Expo 2020

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

The meeting touched on joint cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations and ways to further enhance collective international action to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The two sides also reviewed Expo 2020 Dubai’s hosting of the Global Goals Week in cooperation with the UN. It is first time the annual event is held away from the UN General Assembly in New York City. The event aims to drive collective progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals for a better and more equitable future for all.

The UAE Foreign Minister and the UN official also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern, including combating climate change, and discussed the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in consolidating sustainable partnerships between countries and enhancing international cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Amina Mohammed, stressing the distinguished and fruitful partnership that binds the UAE and the UN in various fields, based on the pivotal role played by the United Nations to enhance global efforts to drive sustainable development.

