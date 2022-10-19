‘Beauty is what beauty does’ for Tara Sutaria￼

To be honest with you, it is the very powerful women in my life– my twin sister, my grandmother and my mom…Tara speaks with Puja Gupta

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria feels the three most powerful women in her life are – her twin sister, her grandmother and mother – who make her feel empowered.



She follows the life mantra her mother taught her while she was young ‘beauty is what beauty does’.



We spoke to the actress who turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI for designer Aisha Rao. The actress sashayed the ramp wearing an embellished multi-coloured lehenga teamed with a matching, off-shoulder long-sleeved choli and a short, black, tulle, veil with floral embroidery. Read excerpts:



Do you like what you’re wearing? How do you relate to the brand’s ideology?



Tara: This wonderful lehenga is a marriage of the old and new, which I think Aisha does so beautifully. It has got wonderful colours and applique work on it. It speaks about art and architecture – two things that are very, very special to me in any case. So, it’s a wonderful collaboration.



What is your style mantra?



Tara: Well, I think my life mantra would be a phrase my mom used to tell me when I was much younger. It’s ‘beauty is as beauty does’.



Who’s your style icon?



Tara: Elizabeth Taylor.



What’s your beauty secret?



Tara: I do have good genes, thanks to my parents. But I don’t really think I have a beauty secret. I think just be yourself and don’t be so scared.



What makes you feel empowered?



Tara: To be honest with you, it is the very powerful women in my life– my twin sister, my grandmother and my mom.



What are your thoughts on sustainable fashion?



Tara: It is so important to have a great conversation especially on a platform like Lakme Fashion Week and it has created this beautiful outfit and so many other outfits in Aisha’s collection. I’m sure in other designers feel its important to talk about it.



Tell us about your upcoming projects.



Tara: I am beginning to do my next project, which is my first solo lead film. It’s called ‘Apoorva’, and I’m very, very excited. It’s a story about survival and a woman’s strength.

