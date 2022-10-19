Gargash meets Russian Deputy FM

The two sides explored the prospects of further enhancing the relations between the two countries…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Tuesday met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation & Special Presidential Representative on the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, in the presence of Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

The two sides explored the prospects of further enhancing the relations between the two countries and exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments of interest.

Dr Gargash stressed that the UAE’s policy will continue to support peace and stability at the regional and global levels, and to make all possible efforts to promote de-escalation in various parts of the world. He emphasised the necessity of continuing serious consultations between all parties concerned with the Ukraine Crisis to reach a peaceful settlement.

For his part, the Russian envoy valued the role played by the UAE and its permanent efforts to establish global peace and stability.

