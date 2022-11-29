Dubai hosts Beingshe 2022

Participants were trained on body posture, personal development, communication, and public speaking in preparation for the Grand Finale night…reports Asian Lite News

BeingShe organisation held the much-awaited BeingShe Universe 2022 grand finale on the 26th of November 2022 at Orange Chameleon – Palm Jumeirah. The event attracted local and international media, celebrities, fashion designers, influencers, and respectable names in the fashion industry.

Aparna Bajpai, founder of BeingShe Organisation mentioned that this edition was powered by Mai Dubai – running under the theme ‘Beauty and Fitness in Perfect Balance’.

The event was supported by B4U Tv, Gulf Business, Radio4, Channel4, Qomrah Photography, Ferns N Petals, Hunter Foods, and Chocolate Creations among other brands.

“This season we were mainly focused on physical fitness, the participants were invited for a four-day boot camp which served as the preliminary competition to determine subtitle winners,” she said.

Participants were trained on body posture, personal development, communication, and public speaking in preparation for the Grand Finale night.

More than a dozen countries — from the Philippines, Portugal, Russia, and Nigeria to Tunisia, Ghana, Argentina, Kenya, Algeria, Ukraine, Iran, and Lebanon — were represented this season. Media personality Wassim Mandil hosted the show.

A total of five contestants won subtitles based on their performance during the training sessions. Anna Barisova from Russia won the Woman of Substance, Daphine Najjuma from Uganda was named the Most Fit Personality, Tima Shaaban from Lebanon was the Most Empowered, while Najeh Thider won Best Social Media. Subsequently, award-winning pianist and singer Violetta Dikarieva from Argentina/Ukraine won the most beautiful singer title.

During the show, participants competed in three categories which included bridal couture and evening wear as they showcased designs from international fashion designer Walid Atallah and Evin while wearing exquisite jewellery from Mozafarian Jewellers. For the final round, the top ten contestants took part in an in-depth Q&A session by the jury.

Shania Rosario from Portugal took home the 2022 BeingShe Universe title while Tima Shaaban from Lebanon was crowned BeingShe Universe 2022 ambassador. Outgoing title winner Pooja Kathuria crowned her successor during the ceremony.

Kenyan-born Habiba Abdulrahman was crowned 1st runner up, Nutella from Tunisia won 2nd runner up and Planet Anyanwu representing Nigeria won the 3rd runner up position.

Highlights of the event included the crystal chandelier performance from Scream Entertainment and a well-choreographed cultural dance from Symphony Sargam. BeingShe Universe will be back for season five in 2023, interested women regardless of marital status or nationality can apply through the website www.beingshe.com

Former BeingShe Universe participants and winners have gone on to become authors, anchors, and business leaders, and they all champion social causes that are important to them through the platform BeingShe.

BEINGSHE UNIVERSE 2022 Name Country Shania Rosario Portugal Winner Tima Shaaban Lebanon AMBASSADOR Habiba Abdulrahman Kenya 1st Runner Up Nutella Tunisia 2nd Runner up Planet Modelster Anyanwu Nigeria 3rd Runner up

