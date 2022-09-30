Navaratri special festive wears

The colour yellow is celebrated in prints with Radhika’s embroidered straight kurta set with a sparsely adorned dupatta. The vivid colour highlights baadla embroidery, which includes sequin, cutdana, and moti…reports Asian Lite News

Holidays are a time for pleasure, happiness, and a lot of colour. Every colour worn over the season is a celebration of the person wearing it. Give your festive wardrobe a upgrade this Navratri with nine exquisite hues brought to life in festive wear curated by fashion labels Sukriti & Aakriti, Ridhi Mehra, Nitika Gujral, Prints by Radhika, Loka by Veerali, Global Desi, Drishti & Zahabia, Vvani by Vani Vats, and Pink City by Sarika.



White Embroidered Sharara set



White serves as the ideal backdrop for highlighting the magic of celebrations with vibrant embroidery and embellishments. The sharara set by Sukriti and Aakriti adds to the holiday spirit, the white giving the silhouette a sense of peace and tranquilly. It has elaborate multicoloured embroidery, and is a great garba option during Navratri.





Royal Blue Georgette Saree



The colour blue epitomises monarchy like no other. The royal hue radiates strength and elegance. This georgette saree worn by Nitika Gujral makes features elaborate zardozi embroidery and vintage sequin embellishments.



Straight Kurta Set



The colour yellow is celebrated in prints with Radhika’s embroidered straight kurta set with a sparsely adorned dupatta. The vivid colour highlights baadla embroidery, which includes sequin, cutdana, and moti.



Hand Embroidered Kurta Set



Include a bit of nature in your holiday attire. This bottle green flared chanderi silk set has been hand embroidered with sequins and coloured thread work. Loka by Veerali embraces the jewel tone and completes it with an ombre silk dupatta in shades of melon pink, mustard, and ash grey. A joyous bouquet of hues.



Floral Straight Kurta



With this grey kurta from Global Desi featuring floral printing, and lace borders in a shimmering golden fabric cane teamed with a dupatta in a contrasting colour, and your favourite jewellery.



Mix Print Panelled Kurta Set



Kesariya, or orange, appears to be the most popular colour of the season. The orange kurta from Drishti & Zahabia is made of dupion silk and has dori work, mirrors, anchors, threads, sequins, and zardosi hand embroidery. Put on a matching pair of straight slacks and a dupatta with scalloped net embroidery.

9 Days, 9 Colours.(photo:IANSLIFE) 9 Days, 9 Colours.(photo:IANSLIFE)





Embellished Pant Kurta Set



Teal is a deep greenish-blue colour that is cheerful and festive. In a decorated pant kurta combination, Vvani by Vani Vats gives the hue a deeper tone and celebrates it. The kurta, which is embellished with light rose gold and silver, is the perfect outfit for an evening event this Navratri.



Spaghetti Kurta Set With Bandhani Dupatta



Pink is the traditional holiday colour to celebrate tradition. This season, the pink straight spaghetti kurta from Pink City by Sarika with zari embroidery is a must-have. Pink highlights the bandhani dupatta and embroidered booties. A joyful yet tenacious colour to try out; spread the colour and celebrate this Navratri with joy.

