UAE launches search for great Arab minds

Over a 5-year period, “The Great Arab Minds” will reward scientists, thought leaders, scholars, and innovators across 6 categories, reports Asian Lite Newdesk

UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, on Thursday highlighted the details of “The Great Arab Minds” initiative, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in January this year.

The initiative is the Arab world’s largest movement designed to search for exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers, and innovators across key fields.

The initiative, under the MBRGI, aims to identify, support and acknowledge leading thinkers in the region, amplify their impact and inspire future generations. One of its main purposes is to reduce the emigration of Arab scientists, specialists, intellectuals, doctors, and engineers.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, who is also the Chairman of the Committee leading Great Arab Minds, and Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum believes in the importance of movement, change and development, and in the capabilities of Arab talents and their ambitions.

He affirmed that “The Great Arab Minds” initiative reflect Sheikh Mohammed’s vision in reigniting the Arab World’s Civilisation Drive, support great Arab minds and acknowledge their work and achievements, in service of humanity.

Mohammad Al Gergawi pointed out the importance of the Arab Reading Challenge initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, among many other development projects, serving more than 91 million beneficiaries.

A study conducted by KPMG, showed that ignorance costs the Arab world more than US$2 trillion. The Great Arab Minds initiative aims to change this reality and contribute to shaping a brighter future for Arab generations.

During an event organised in the Museum of the Future to announce the details of the initiative, Mohammad Al Gergawi witnessed the signing of four partnerships between “The Great Arab Minds” initiative and KPMG, LinkedIn, Meta, and Majarra.

The initiative’s mission is to search for exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers, and innovators across key fields, aiming to identify, support and acknowledge leading thinkers in the region, amplify their impact and inspire future generations.

Over a 5-year period, “The Great Arab Minds” will reward scientists, thought leaders, scholars, and innovators across 6 categories: Natural Sciences (Physics and Chemistry), Medicine, Literature and Arts, Economics, Technology and Engineering, and Architecture & Design.

The initiative includes the “Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Great Arab Minds”, which will be awarded to 6 winners of six categories each year.

The Great Arab Minds initiative aims to facilitate the recognition of Arab thought leaders, scholars, scientists, geniuses, and transforming their ideas to real-life breakthroughs and solutions. It also aims at empowering cluster of Arab scientists and thinkers and building a network of Arab thinkers, scientists, and exceptional talents in various fields to work as one team to drive the Arab world’s intellectual renaissance.

Partnerships with int’l companies

The Great Arab Minds” initiative, has signed strategic partnerships with a number of international companies, including KPMG, LinkedIn, Meta and Majarra, in order to enhance the journey of searching for exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers, and innovators across key fields.

‏The strategic partnerships were signed by Saeed Al Nazari, Secretary General of Great Arab Minds Committee representing the initiative; Chucrallah Haddad, Head of Advisory at “KPMG”; Rajai El Khadem, Head of LinkedIn MENA- Government and Academia; Shaden Khallaf, Head of Public Policy, North Africa and GCC at META; and Abdulsalam Haykal, Executive Chariman and CEO of Majarra.

Under the partnerships with “The Great Arab Minds”, KPMG will be responsible for supervising the nomination, evaluation and application phases, according to the best global practices. As the world’s largest talent platform, LinkedIn will facilitate access to talents in various fields, through providing an interactive platform for Arab geniuses, to exchange knowledge and information and share experiences.

Through the partnership, “META” will support “The Great Arab Minds” in digital creativity and social media platforms, and provide digital training by employing the latest tools and products to enhance communication between Arab talents, companies, and sponsors. Also, as per the partnership, “Majarra” will develop a scientific Arabic content and ensure high quality, innovation and creativity, in order to support the initiative in the journey of making a radical change in the Arab scientific content on the Internet.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]