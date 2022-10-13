Prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve comes to India

It is a unique platform for Indian watch aficionados to come face to face with the best of haute horology, and also for the participating watch brands to engage directly with India and Indian watch lovers…reports Asian Lite News

The prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG) was brought to India by Ethos Limited, India’s largest luxury watch retailer, with an exhibition of the finalists for the 2022 Awards.



On display in New Delhi on the 8th and 9th of October were 80 of the world’s most unique and exquisite timepieces competing for awards in 14 categories. Furthermore, the event provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Indian watch enthusiasts to meet renowned watch experts and brand leaders from around the world.



There were 14 nominated watches on display, including Ladies’, Ladies’ Complication, Men’s, Men’s Complication, Iconic, Tourbillion, Calendar & Astronomy, Mechanical Exception, Chronograph, Diver’s, Jewellery, Artistic Crafts, “Petite Aiguille,” and Challenge. The two-day event brought together watch experts, enthusiasts, and collectors to discuss the luxury watchmaking universe, its status, and future in India and around the world. The World of Watches- State of Affairs, Sustainability in Watch Making, Growth and Future of the Indian Market for Luxury Watches, Future of Personalisation in High-end Watchmaking, Independent Watchmakers and their contribution to Watchmaking Patrimony, and Watch Collecting- What Collectors Love and Why were all topics of discussion on both days.



Speaking on the occasion, Yashovardhan Saboo, Founder and Chairman of Ethos Watch Boutiques, said, “We are elated by the phenomenal response the GPHG exhibition in New Delhi has received. India is a fast-growing market and is destined to become one of the most important in the years ahead. It is also maturing quite steadily to understand and appreciate the emotion and savoir-faire of fine mechanical watch creation. Ethos has been at the forefront of this transformation, and we are indeed delighted and grateful that GPHG collaborated with us to bring the exhibition of the nominated watches of the awards of the 2022 edition here to New Delhi. It is a unique platform for Indian watch aficionados to come face to face with the best of haute horology, and also for the participating watch brands to engage directly with India and Indian watch lovers.”

Nominated timepieces at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve.(photo:IANSLIFE) Nominated timepieces at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve.(photo:IANSLIFE) Nominated timepieces at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve.(photo:IANSLIFE) Nominated timepieces at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve.(photo:IANSLIFE)

Talking about the GPHG, Mr. Raymond Loretan, President of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve Foundation, said “The GPHG is particularly grateful to be able to count on Ethos Watches once again to showcase the watchmaking creativity of 2022 in India, a promising market for the years to come. Our mission is the promotion of watchmaking in all its facets; the largest democracy in the world is a fertile ground for the development of its values of tradition, precision and innovation, and we sincerely hope that our presence here will arouse the interest of enthusiasts as well as encourage vocations among up-and-coming generations.”

ALSO READ-H&M India’s holiday collection ‘Brighter than ever’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]