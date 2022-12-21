Sargam Kaushal wins int’l beauty pageant

Sargam is a teacher, writer and painter by profession, who is married to Aditya Manohar Sharma, a lieutenant commander in the Indian Navy, who hails from Jammu…reports ALTAF HUSSAIN JANJUA

Thirty-two-year-old activist Sargam Kaushal from Jammu won the title of Mrs World 2022 in the international beauty pageant for married women held in Los Angeles, US.

On winning this title, thousands of women in Jammu and Kashmir aspire to participate in the pageant, there is a wave of happiness and they can participate in the world-class beauty pageant.

Sargam represented India and won the title after 21 years for his country after competing against 63 nations. In one of her video messages, she said, “After 21-22 years, this crown is placed on our head, I am very happy, I love India very much.”

She hails from Bahu Fort area of Jammu, whose father G.S. Kaushal is a retired Chief Manager of Bank of India. She did her education from Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Gandhinagar, while her graduation was from Women’s College, Gandhinagar, Jammu. She complete her Masters in English Literature from Jammu University and B.Ed from Government B.Ed College, Jammu.

Sargam is a teacher, writer and painter by profession, who is married to Aditya Manohar Sharma, a lieutenant commander in the Indian Navy, who hails from Jammu.

Expressing happiness, G.S. Kaushal said that it is a matter of pride for the entire country that my daughter got the opportunity to bring this honour to the country.

The last time in 2001 was Aditi Govitrikar, who won the married women’s world title for India. Earlier, Sargam Kaushal also won the title of Mrs India World 2022 beauty pageant held at the national level in Mumbai.

Sargam is trending on social media, especially Twitter and Instagram in Jammu, and girls studying in colleges in Jammu have shared their pictures and written many interesting congratulatory messages.

Speaking to the media in Jammu, Sargam said that she is grateful to her parents, who instilled in her the spirit of winning from childhood and always supported her. She is also grateful to her husband, who encouraged and supported her from moment to moment, without his support this would not have been possible.

