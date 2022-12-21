Global health tech company shares vision for future healthcare

Virtual Hospital to treat patients in remote areas across the Kingdom. Together, we are on a fast-track to safer, more effective care,” added Dr. Hachach-Haram…reports Asian Lite News

To support the Kingdom’s ongoing investment, Proximie, a global health tech company, is currently working with physicians and healthcare networks across the Gulf’s largest economy, sharing its vision for the future of healthcare.

London-headquartered Proximie provides a software platform that allows physicians to virtually “scrub in” to any operating room from anywhere, effectively enabling the world’s very best surgeons to be present in real time for complex surgeries in clinics and hospitals across the Kingdom, meaning that the tens of thousands of patients who undergo surgery each year in the country could benefit from international treatment best practices delivered via virtual operating room technology.

Thanks to @BBCClick who visited St Thomas' to learn more about how cloud-based platform @Proximie is allowing trainee surgeons to virtually "scrub-in" to operations wherever they are.



Watch back on BBC iPlayer: https://t.co/p0a4QgeLR1 [Starts at: 7:46] pic.twitter.com/Mb8nhRms02 — Guy's and St Thomas' (@GSTTnhs) December 12, 2022

Proximie solutions, say doctors, save patients lives and hospital networks money, but they also enable physicians working inside the country to exchange best clinical practices with new surgical environments faster and easier than ever before. In fact, physicians treating patients in remote areas of the Kingdom can now be guided by leading specialists from excellence centers and hospitals. Thanks to Proximie solution’s ability to technologically link them with collaborating physicians based in other parts of the country, or even the world.

“Saudi Arabia’s healthcare goals under Saudi Vision 2030 – in particular, its Health Sector Transformation Programme launched this year – are truly impressive and serve as a strategic roadmap for all developing nations, and especially those with rapidly growing populations,” said Proximie Founder and CEO, Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram.

“As a practising surgeon, I know how critical digital healthcare innovation can be to delivering on the promise of extended and improved care across a growing country like Saudi Arabia. By working hand-in-hand with the Kingdom’s best surgeons, Proximie is already being used by leading entities such as the Ministry of Health and SEHA Virtual Hospital to treat patients in remote areas across the Kingdom. Together, we are on a fast-track to safer, more effective care,” added Dr. Hachach-Haram.

On 11th November, plastic and reconstructive surgeon @drjoedusseldorp demonstrated his pioneering technique for breast reconstructive surgery using the newly-integrated capabilities of @Proximie at @COBLH.



To learn more about this innovative procedure, click on the link below. — Proximie (@Proximie) December 20, 2022

The growing health tech company recently closed its Series C funding round, raising around US$ 80 million. The financing was led by Advent Life Sciences, with new investors joining in, including Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund Mubadala, as well as SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

Proximie’s solutions have been used at more than 500 hospitals worldwide and supported more than tens of thousands. The company currently operates in more than 50 countries on five continents.

