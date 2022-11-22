Simplistic jewellery to pair with workwear

V-neck tees and high-neck sweaters superbly scenery a stack of fine metal pieces of jewellery. Layer 2-3 chain and pendant neckbands of different lengths for an easily cool vibe…reports Asian Lite News

Minimalism is all about simplifying your life and focusing on what’s truly important. When it comes to apparel, this means choosing products that are comfortable, uncomplicated, and easy to wear. This mentality may also be extended to jewellery; by selecting pieces that are clean-cut and uncluttered, you can create stream-lined outfits that do not compete with your clothes but rather complement them.



Milind Mathur, Creative Director & Partner, Kohinoor Jewellers Agra, and Rohan Sharma, Managing Director of RK Jewellers South Extension 2 share simplistic jewellery to pair with your workwear:



Earrings: Once you need to include a sprint of colour, gemstone stud hoops are a simple choice. Littler studs around the 3mm check are particularly on-trend.

Necklace: V-neck tees and high-neck sweaters superbly scenery a stack of fine metal pieces of jewellery. Layer 2-3 chain and pendant neckbands of different lengths for an easily cool vibe.



Stackable Rings: Thin gold, white gold, and rose gold rings see particularly chic after you highlight many on each hand.



Evil eye Bracelets: Raise casual outfits with a couple of fundamental fine Evil eye Bracelets as it adds a classy look to your personality.



Multi-layered strings: This is one trending jewellery that can never go wrong with a formal, casual or party outfit. These lightweight and fascinating string necklaces are the ideal choices to set the tone for every occasion. It is the top choice of young working and urban women to grace their elegance.



Detachable jewellery: Detachable jewellery has been in trend since the 90s as it offers varied styles to wear for any occasion. Detachable pieces are not too expensive when compared to regular ones and there is nothing to worry about in terms of wear and tear. However, one should be careful while wearing detachable jewellery as there is a minute chance of the pieces falling down.

Minimalistic jewellery styles for work-wear.(photo:IANSLIFE)

Ear Jackets: The all-time favourite is Ear Jackets. A New age trendy pair of ear jackets can turn your otherwise boring outfits into a modern look. Diamond ear jackets add a surreal charm to your look. The jewellery is available in a vast variety of designs like Trillion Mountain, and Marquise leafy green emerald ear jackets to make a style statement.

